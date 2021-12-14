State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,243 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $180,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.28. 52,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

