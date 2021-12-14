State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $391.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,265,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,786,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,260. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

