Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $51,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

