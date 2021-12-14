Stephens Inc. AR Has $37.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $37,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,584. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

