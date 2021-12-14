Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 7.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

MMM stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.22. 10,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

