Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 66,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

