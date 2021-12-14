Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,026 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 62,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.89. 7,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,376. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average is $200.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

