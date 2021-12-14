Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,522 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 65.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $262.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,755. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.