Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Purple Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average volume of 2,623 call options.

PRPL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 126,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.