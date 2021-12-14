Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 84.6% in November

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the November 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,420. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

