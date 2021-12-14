Strs Ohio Acquires 13,628 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 644,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,450,000 after buying an additional 80,247 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.6% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

