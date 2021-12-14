Strs Ohio Acquires 2,606 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 677,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,262 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

