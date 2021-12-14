Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

