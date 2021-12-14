Strs Ohio Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

