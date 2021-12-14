Strs Ohio Has $4.68 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

