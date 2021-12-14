Strs Ohio Invests $4.23 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 354,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $15,784,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $94,895,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

