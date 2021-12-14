Strs Ohio Sells 9,407 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.