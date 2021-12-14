Student Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Student Coin has a total market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

