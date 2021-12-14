Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 22148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

