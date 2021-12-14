Suma Krishnan Sells 100,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KRYS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.97.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
