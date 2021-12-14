Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of W.W. Grainger worth $85,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $506.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $514.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

