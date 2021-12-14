Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,018 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of Palomar worth $70,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,926,094. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

