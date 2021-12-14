Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 70,689 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $83,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

KDP opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

