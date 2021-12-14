Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $78,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $537.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.02. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.