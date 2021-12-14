SunContract Hits 1-Day Volume of $247,146.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market cap of $2.60 million and $247,146.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

