Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

12/14/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

11/29/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

11/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.20 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.17. 8,085,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$43.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

