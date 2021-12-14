Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):
- 12/14/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.
- 11/29/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
- 11/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.20 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.17. 8,085,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$43.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.35.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
