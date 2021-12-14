Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.79.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$30.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.97. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.94 and a 12 month high of C$34.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.