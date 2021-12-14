Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 10.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.07. 31,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,198,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

