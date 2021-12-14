Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce sales of $402.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.40 million to $442.10 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.15. 481,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,224. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

