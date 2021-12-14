SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.60. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 102,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

