SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $423.30 million and approximately $38.23 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013828 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019501 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.