Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STRE stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

