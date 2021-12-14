SureRemit Price Up 113.4% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 111.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 113.4% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $8,885.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.60 or 0.07981926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00078082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,129.98 or 1.00247325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.