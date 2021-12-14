suterusu Market Cap Reaches $15.04 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. suterusu has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $664,619.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006730 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

