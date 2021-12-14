SVB Leerink Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $89.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,519. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

