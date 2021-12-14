Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $4.07 million and $1.80 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00200305 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,004,850 coins and its circulating supply is 15,814,338 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.