Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Critical Comparison

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glatfelter and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glatfelter 2.75% 6.24% 2.60% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glatfelter and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sylvamo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glatfelter presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Glatfelter’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Glatfelter is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glatfelter and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glatfelter $916.50 million 0.83 $21.30 million $0.60 28.57 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.44 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter.

Summary

Glatfelter beats Sylvamo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent and engineered cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials for the manufacturing of consumer products for end-user markets. The company was founded by Philip H. Glatfelter in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

