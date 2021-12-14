Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.