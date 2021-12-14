Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.23. The stock had a trading volume of 727,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,382. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.87. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

