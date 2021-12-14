Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $54.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 170,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,867. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

