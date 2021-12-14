Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Focused Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the period. Target makes up 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Target worth $162,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.