Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

