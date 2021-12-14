Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Shares Down 4.5%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Tarkett Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, store and shop, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry, and sports and wellness market segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarkett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarkett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.