Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equinix by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $816.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $795.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.