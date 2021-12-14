Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.77% of Airgain worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airgain by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.03. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

