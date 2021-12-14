Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.