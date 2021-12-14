Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $233.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

