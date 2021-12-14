Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmland Partners worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 7,325 shares of company stock worth $88,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

FPI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

