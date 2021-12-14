Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.