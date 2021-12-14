TCW Group Inc. Invests $916,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $195,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

